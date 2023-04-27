Get a unique glimpse of life in the Victorian Era with the Hackley and Hume Historic Site’s popular After Dark Tours.
Experience what life was like after hours with a nighttime tour of the Hackley and Hume historic homes. See all five floors of the houses on this special tour offered from 9 to 10 p.m. on the first Friday of the month from May through October 2023.
Bring your friends and family and learn more about the lumbering business, the Hackley and Hume families, and the Victorian Era in Muskegon…after dark!
Tickets may be purchased at the door or online for $10 for museum members and $15 for non-members. To purchase tickets online, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/after-dark-tour-tickets-514190797517.
When you arrive, check into the City Barn (carriage house) between the Hackley and Hume Houses. Free parking is available on Webster Avenue and 6th Street.
Funding for these programs has been provided by the Michigan Arts and Culture Council and the National Endowment of the Arts.