Do you have the powers of deduction it takes to ‘escape’ a Victorian storage room filled with puzzles, locks, riddles—and history? On four Fridays between May and October, 2023, the Lakeshore Museum Center’s Hackley and Hume Historic Site will offer a limited number of people the chance to experience the Hackley Attic Escape Room.
“For many years, the Hackley Attic has been a mysterious place for visitors,” said Lakeshore Museum Center Historic Sites director Erin Schmitz. “Now it is up to you and your closest friends to escape this Victorian-era storage room in 80 minutes, while brushing up on your Muskegon history at the same time!”
The Hackley Attic Escape Room is located in Hackley House, one of the Museum’s Historic Sites. The restored Queen Anne-style Victorian house was home to Muskegon lumber baron Charles Hackley and his family at the turn of the 19th century.
Space is limited to 10 people per session, and registration is required. The Escape Room operates at 5 p.m. on the following Fridays: May 26, June 23, September 22, and October 27. Tickets are $20 for Lakeshore Museum Center members and $25 for non-members and must be purchased in advance at the Lakeshore Museum, Hackley and Hume Historic Site, or online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hackley-attic-escape-room-tickets-514329301787.