MUSKEGON — Hackley Community Care (HCC) is excited to announce the launch of their new Mobile Dental Unit services.
A grant from Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) has supported the purchase of a 26-ft, Mobile Dental Unit to provide preventative and treatment services at school sites within our existing service area. The mobile dental unit will be staffed with a dentist, hygienist, and includes an operatory and digital Panoramic (PAN) X-ray machine equipment that will allow for enhanced diagnostic images, and more accurate evaluation and treatment planning for patients.
“In our long history of providing dental services in Muskegon County, HCC is aware that students access oral health services more readily if services are school based. Since we focus on the students in poverty, we have found that having services throughout all school districts best meets the needs of high-risk students”, says Dr. Joshua Joshua, Chief Dental Officer. Oral health services in the schools will enhance patient education regarding smoking and its impact on oral health, including cancer.
The mobile unit replaces HCC’s portable mobile equipment that was being utilized within the school sites HCC currently serve. With the increased efficiencies and patient flow process, HCC anticipates seeing more students throughout Muskegon County for more services. HCC will schedule oral health screening and treatment services on a rotating basis through various school districts.
HCC provides school-based services through State funded grants in the Muskegon, Muskegon Heights, and Oakridge School Districts. Services are also offered at two Teen Health Centers, two School Wellness Programs, and seven Behavioral Health sites. Additionally, the school-based program provides virtual support services to seven schools. All school districts are very supportive in HCC offering mobile dental services directly at school sites.