Hackley Community Care is pleased to announce the opening of its new OB and Women’s Health Services location at 172 E. Forest Avenue. This location is the primary home for all services related to women’s health and pediatrics. Hackley's certified nurse midwife and nurse practitioner provide pregnancy and well woman care to women throughout their lifetime. Services will include OB and Gynecological, health screenings, risk assessment, post-partum care, education and counseling, Centering Pregnancy, breastfeeding support, Maternal Infant Health (MIHP), breast and cervical cancer screening and pediatrics. Hackley's board-certified pediatrician understands the unique needs at each stage of a child’s development and not only treats common childhood ailments but provides medical care for children with complex health needs. New patients are welcome.
An open house celebration will take place Friday, Oct. 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. with attendance from Sen. Jon Bumstead and Rep. Terry Sabo.
The event will provide attendees an opportunity to meet Hackley's providers and staff. Additionally, community resources will be available for women and moms including Muskegon Great Start Collaborative, Safe Kids, WIC, Pack N Play, Safe Sleep, and more. Free diapers will be provided thanks to a donation from United HealthCare Community Plan.
There will be refreshments, games and giveaways geared toward pregnant moms, infants and children and women. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. For more information, follow Hackley's social media pages for additional updates.