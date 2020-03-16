LANSING, Mich. — March 13 the Michigan Legislature passed a supplemental funding bill that included $2 million to support the delivery of primary and preventive care at Hackley Community Care (HCC) in Muskegon County. This funding will assist HCC in their efforts to increase access for Muskegon Family Care (MFC) patients.
“Our team at Hackley Community Care has been rapidly ramping up capacity to accept as many MFC patients as possible who are looking for new medical homes — especially those who are uninsured, underinsured, or covered by Medicaid,” said Linda Juarez, HCC CEO.
HCC anticipates providing care to approximately 10,000 MFC medical, dental, and behavioral health patients. They will hire up to eight medical providers, three dentists, two hygienists, and three behavioral health counselors. In addition, nearly 40 clinical staff and up to 15 ancillary staff will be hired to help support the larger operation.
Bringing on that many new patients, providers, and support staff doesn’t come cheap. HCC’s plan, which includes expanding service capacity, building IT infrastructure, and reconfiguring their physical practice space, has a $6.8 million price tag. During this ramp up period, HCC estimates generating approximately $4.8 million in patient service and related pharmacy revenue. That leaves a budget gap of $2 million.
“This supplemental funding is for the ongoing transition of patients from MFC. I have been in constant contact with local stakeholders about the need to assist patients with continued quality healthcare.” said State Rep. Terry J. Sabo (D-Muskegon). “Patients deserve to have their healthcare protected and I trust my local health care leaders when they say this funding is needed to keep Hackley Community Care fully funded, while they care for the additional patients they have received.”
“The Legislature recognized the dire nature of the situation and allocated this emergency funding so patients in Muskegon County can stay healthy and happy,” said State Rep. Greg VanWoerkom (R-Norton Shores). “The allocation is essential to improving the lives and livelihoods of many Muskegon area families. It’s great news for Hackley, and even better news for the local patients who will receive needed care.”
“This funding will help bridge a critical financial shortfall until we can apply for federal funding using the Health Resources and Services Administration grants process,” Juarez said. “We’re grateful that our allies in the Legislature understand that we’re trying to do what’s right: helping the families of Muskegon County get and stay healthy so that they can remain productive Michigan residents.”
To learn more about HCC’s mission to provide care for the underserved, please contact Alexis Dye at dyea@hccc-health.org.