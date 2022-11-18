Experience the spirit of the holiday season, learn the history of Victorian holiday traditions, and purchase your Christmas tree at this year’s Holiday Tours of the Hackley and Hume Houses.
The Muskegon Historic Sites of the Lakeshore Museum Center is continuing the tradition of hosting Holiday tours of the Hackley and Hume Houses this year. The kickoff event is Nov. 26, 2022, from 3 to 7 p.m. and will include tours of the houses, ornament decorating, and a chance to pose for photos in an authentic carriage.
This year’s tours will also offer visitors a chance to vote on the best-decorated room in the homes. While it has been a tradition since 1972 for community groups to ‘adopt’ a room in the houses, this will be the first year tour participants will get to choose their favorite. Two voting tickets will be given free with each admission purchase and additional voting tickets can be purchased in the gift shop for $1 per ticket or 6 for $5. Voting ends Dec. 28.
“We’re adding the ability for our visitors to participate in the Holiday Tours in a way that they haven’t before this year,” said Historic Sites Director Erin Schmitz. “We know that our community looks forward to seeing the Hackley and Hume Houses decorated for the holidays and we know our community partners do a great job decorating. Adding the ability to vote for a favorite lets us bring those two things together and add another element of fun to the tours.”
This year’s event sponsors include Webb Chemical, Lorin Industries, Omnibus Studies, Inc., Jackie Engel, CFP, Choice One Bank, Muskegon Arts and Culture Coalition (MACC), and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).
Holiday Tours will kick off Saturday, Nov. 26, and Perry’s Pines will be selling trees in the courtyard during tour hours throughout the holiday season. Tours will be available on the following dates from 3 to 7 p.m.: Saturday, Nov. 26; Sunday, Nov. 27; Saturday, Dec. 3; Saturday, Dec. 10; Saturday, Dec. 17; Tuesday, December 27; Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Tickets are available for $12 for adults, $10 for seniors ages 65 and older, and $5 for children ages 3 to 12. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Museum members are admitted at no charge.
For more information about the Hackley and Hume Historic Sites or their upcoming events, call 231-722-7578 or visit their website.