The 2023 Charles H. Hackley Distinguished Lecture will be presented by David Hogan, Jr., Ph.D., Thursday, May 25, at 7 p.m. The event will take place at the Muskegon Museum of Art with a reception to follow at Hackley Public Library. Dr. Hogan is Director of Histories at the US Army Center of Military History where he supervises the research, writing, and publication of the official history of the U.S. Army. The title of his lecture is “General of the Army Omar N. Bradley: Son of the Midwest.”
The event is free and open to the public.
Since 1981, the Friends of Hackley Public Library has presented the Charles H. Hackley Distinguished Lecture Award to an individual who has a tie to Muskegon and who, in his or her work and life, has distinguished themselves in the humanities.
After graduating from North Muskegon High School, Hogan received his bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and M.A. and Ph.D. at Duke University. He specializes in WWII, U.S. Civil War, and American views on war and the military. He is author of many books, including Centuries of Services: The U.S. Army, 1775-2005; A Command Post at War: First Army Headquarters in Europe, 1943-1945; Raiders or Elite Infantry? The Changing Role of the U.S. Army Rangers from Dieppe to Grenada; and U.S. Army Special Operations in World War II. He is currently working on a book about General Bradley.
The Friends also will honor Judith A. Hayner as the 2023 Commendee for Service to the Humanities. Hayner is Director of the Muskegon City Public Art Initiative, a Community Foundation for Muskegon County project, charged with developing ten monumental new works of art; six are completed.
Hayner was Executive Director of Muskegon Museum of Art (MMA) for 14 years. With the Board of Trustees, she led raising $7.5 million for the endowments of MMA to prepare for the 2014 separation from its parent organization, Muskegon Public Schools. In learning of her selection for the award, Hayner said, “My humble appreciation to you all for choosing me for this honor. This is an award I have always held in high esteem, and I have to admit, I am still a bit blown away by your decision. I am grateful, and I am really touched by this. Thank you all for this unexpected honor.”
Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Friends is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 1973 to support Hackley Public Library. We also strive to stimulate interest in reading and literacy, help develop and promote the Library’s services, and enhance the cultural life of the community. Friends provides $20,000 annually to support free library programs for children and adults each year. This active group of community volunteers has also funded significant projects as stewards of the 130+ year old historic library building. Since its inception, Friends has invested over $1 million in Hackley Public Library.