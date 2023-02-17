Hackley Public Library will host two free weekly events throughout March geared towards preschool-age children.
The 1, 2, 3, Play with Me workshop will be available from 10 to 11:15 a.m. each Wednesday in March. The workshop connects families with community resource professionals and offers different sensory play stations and helpful information about child development. Registration is available at hackleylibrary.org.
Preschool story time will take place each Friday morning in March at 10:30 a.m. The story time is designed to teach early literacy skills to parents and caregivers while children enjoy an interactive atmosphere. Check Hackley’s Facebook page for cancellation information.