Hacley Public Library will host a pair of holiday activities this week for those who just can’t get enough of the Christmas spirit. There is no charge for either activity.
Thursday at 5:30 p.m., the library will be the site for a cozy night of Christmas tales presented by local performer Les Rorick, and accompanied by theater performers, including actors from Muskegon Civic Theatre. Guests are invited to cozy up with some hot cocoa to watch theater scenes of holiday magic and whimsy under HPL’s stained glass windows. Hot cocoa and candy canes will be provided.
Saturday at 10 a.m. the library’s Youth Services craft closets will open for some holiday hijinks. Crafting materials will be available through the day until 4 p.m. Kids, teens and families are invited to participate.