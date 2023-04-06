This week at Hackley Library, tackle your choice of activities, from creative writing to in-person music.
Wednesday, April 12, HPL's creative writing group, Left to Write, will meet from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. The group meets to participate in writing exercises, share their own stories and meet others who enjoy writing. It is a low-key atmosphere and is open to writers of all experience levels. Bring a pen and paper if interested.
Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m., Neil Jacobs comes to the library for an evening of music. Jacobs performs music from genres like jazz, classical and Celtic, among others, on his 12-string guitar. Registration is preferred for the free event and is available at the library's website, hackleylibrary.org.
Friday mornings feature free preschool storytime at Hackley. Intended for kids up to age five, the story times are designed to teach literacy skills to parents and caregivers. Kids get to enjoy the fun and interactive atmosphere.
Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m., players of all experience levels are welcome for a session of Dungeons and Dragons. Everything needed to play will be provided. Registration is available at hackleylibrary.org.