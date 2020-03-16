In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID 19, Hackley Public Library will be closed to the public Monday, March 16 - Saturday, April 4.
Thank you for understanding, we apologize for any inconvenience. Call 231-722-8000 from 10 am - 12 pm Monday through Friday with any questions regarding your library account or digital materials.
During this time:
· All due dates will be extended until the library reopens.
· Return items you are finished with to our alley book drop.
· Access digital library materials - including unlimited borrows on Hoopla - using the Libby, Hoopla, or RB digital websites or apps.
For helpful information: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus