Hackley Public Library announces that beginning September 3, the Hackley Public Library will no longer be charging or accruing overdue late fines for HPL Youth Services materials.
The materials that will be “Fines Free” include all items that are considered part of the HPL children and teen collections, with certain exceptions. All late fines for Youth Services items from the past will be waived by HPL staff.
Why are we going “Fines Free” with Youth Services materials? Late fines can create barriers, which limit individuals from enjoying library services. Hackley Public Library is committed to an ongoing effort in removing obstacles for youths, ensuring that young people can enjoy library resources without struggle. Patrons who have not been to the library in a while because of overdue late fines, are invited to come back to enjoy the library and return your children and teen materials, without the worry of massive late fines on long-overdue items. Charges will still apply for items that are damaged or lost. Items returned should be in good condition.
Young adult non-fiction and young adult audio books will not be fines free.
Certain specially labeled new DVDs will have a ‘usage fee’ if they are returned after the due date.