Harbor Freight Tools, which has a retail store in Muskegon, is donating its entire supply of the personal protective equipment items to front line hospitals with 24 hour emergency rooms in the communities served by our stores.
Those items are N95 Masks, Face Shields and 5 and 7 mil Nitrile Gloves.
The corporation is asking hospitals with a 24 hour emergency room in need of these items, to ask the office in charge of procurement at the hospital to provide Harbor Freight Tools with the information it'll need to determine if it can make a donation.
For hospitals Harbor Freight Tools are able to help, it will email them a voucher when the supplies are available for pick up at their local Harbor Freight Tools store.