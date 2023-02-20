Harbor Hospice is proud and excited to announce it has achieved a 5-Star Rating from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
CMS shares information about hospice providers on the Care Compare website www.medicare.gov/care-compare to make it possible for the public to compare providers with an easy-to-understand method for summarizing measures of quality. Hospices are ranked from one star (worst) to five stars (best).
“This outstanding achievement reflects the commitment of Harbor Hospice staff and volunteers to the organization’s mission, which focuses on what matters most – providing expert care with compassion, comfort, and support for people facing a serious illness or nearing the end of their life,” said Susan Houseman, president and CEO of Harbor Hospice and Harbor Palliative Care.
“This achievement is possible because our dedicated team members work together to deliver exceptional care,” adds Houseman. “What this means for the patients and families we serve is that we work every day to exceed their expectations for care and support.”
For more information, call Harbor Hospice at 231-728-3442 or go to harborhospicemi.org.