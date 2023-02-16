Harbor Hospice is proud to announce it is now a Level V Partner with We Honor Veterans, a program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. The progression to this new level demonstrates a high level of commitment to veteran-centric care in the community.
As a partner, Harbor Hospice is providing specialized care to veterans facing a serious illness. This includes a veteran-to-veteran volunteer program, training on conflict-specific medical and mental health concerns, and knowledge to assist veterans in navigating VA benefits. As a Level V Partner, Harbor Hospice's team members are educated on specific needs veterans may have when approaching end of life. Veterans who volunteer with Harbor Hospice are able to help support their fellow veterans by providing two different services: vet-to-vet visits and pinning ceremonies. Because of their shared history and understanding, veteran patients have expressed gratitude when visiting with veteran volunteers and find them to be affirming and often emotional. If desired, a pinning ceremony honors each patient’s service to their country and recognizes their individual family sacrifices.
“As part of individualizing our care at Harbor Hospice, every patient is assessed for military background to identify needs and available resources that can be explored to support the veterans and families at this critical time,” says Pamela Wingard, social work & counseling services manager.
NHPCO and the Department of Veterans Affairs launched We Honor Veterans in 2010 to address the growing need for Veteran-centered care, especially as there is an increasing number of veterans from different eras accessing hospice and palliative care. Learn more about the We Honor Veterans program at www.WeHonorVeterans.org.
Learn more about the programs and services Harbor Hospice offers at www.harborhospicemi.org/services/we-honor-veterans.