MUSKEGON – The coronavirus has taken over our personal and professional lives in ways we never imagined, and as a result, there are many healthcare professionals and others who are grieving many types of losses related to COVID-19.
The Bob and Merle Scolnik Healing Center of Harbor Hospice has developed a self-help worksheet to assist people in acknowledging and validating the layers of grief they may experience. This can be especially helpful for those who are involved in caring for patients and their family members during COVID-19. We encourage you to download and complete the form for your own benefit (no need to email it back to Harbor Hospice).
The Scolnik Healing Center began in 2012 as a means of providing grief support to our West Michigan community as well as our hospice families. Our grief counselors are specialists in grief and trained in trauma and adverse childhood experiences – both of which significantly influence grief reactions following a death or other significant loss.
Our grief support services include individual counseling for children, teens and adults, and a variety of groups to support specific types of loss and promote growth and hope. We offer special events annually such as Camp Courage (children with loss ages 6-19), Heartstrings (one-day retreat for women whose child(ren) have died), and a Community Remembrance at Heritage Memorial Gardens.
Please visit our website HarborHospiceMI.org for event schedules, registrations, and other community outreach opportunities.
All of the services offered through the Scolnik Healing Center of Harbor Hospice are available to anyone in the community at no cost. This is possible through generous donors and fundraisers held throughout the year.
Recently we have begun offering Harbor Tele-Health services, which enable us to continue to meet with clients and facilitate grief groups online through HIPAA compliant platforms. In addition, we recognize the many different types of losses in our community as we face changes brought on by COVID 19.
If you or a friend or family member would like to talk to a grief counselor please call us at 231.728.3442/1.800.497.9559 or email info@HarborHospiceMI.org