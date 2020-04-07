PENTWATER – A 70-year-old Hart man drowned in the North Branch of the Pentwater River in Weare Township, Oceana County, on Monday afternoon, April 6.
The body of Gary White was discovered in 12 feet of water through sonar electronic Tuesday morning.
According to an Oceana County Sheriff's Department press release, On Monday, just after 1 p.m., a fisherman launched his canoe into the Pentwater River from the Monroe Road launch to go steelhead fishing. At the time he launched his canoe, he heard a boat in the area with its motor running.
After this fisherman had been fishing in the area for a few hours, he returned to the launch and heard that boat still in the same area with its motor running. He thought this suspicious, so he went to investigate. He found the boat in the same area with the motor still running on idle, but no one was in or around the boat. He then called 911 to notify authorities of the situation.
Responding to the scene were officers from the sheriff's department, Michigan State Police, DNR, Pentwater Police Department, Life EMS and eventually the US Coast Guard. After an investigation, responders learned that a 70-year-old Hart man was missing, and a search commenced. Multiple boats were launched in this search, and a Coast Guard helicopter was employed. Divers searched the river on Monday evening until dark when the search was halted.
On Tuesday morning, April 7, a state police cadaver dog came to the scene to assist in the search. Upon searching the river, the dog indicated a suspicious area. The DNR then used its sonar electronics to confirm what the dog indicated in the area. A sheriff’s deputy diver was then deployed into the river and helped to recover the victim in approximately 12 feet of water. The victim was not wearing a life vest.