HART – An 80-year-old Hart man was killed last Saturday when a golf cart he was in rolled over.
Charles Zamborowski was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on N. Water Rd. near W. Highpoint Rd. in Hart Township, according to the Oceana County Sheriff's Department.
On Saturday, Sept. 14, at 6:44 p.m. deputies were dispatched the report of a vehicle crash. Upon arrival there the deputies found that it wasn't an automobile but instead a golf cart involved in the incident. The deputies found the golf cart rolled on its passenger side with the victim trapped underneath it.
From the investigation at the scene deputies believe the victim was driving south along Water Road. The golf cart hit an obstruction which caused it to roll on its side and the victim was then trapped under the canopy of the golf cart.
The responding deputies lifted the golf cart off the victim and immediately started first aid. Hart Fire Department and Life EMS then arrived on scene but efforts to resuscitate Zamobrowski were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Assisting at the scene were Oceana County Marine Deputies, Life EMS, Hart Fire Department and Michigan State Police.