A 43-year-old Hart man died from injuries he suffered when struck by a van on East Madison Road in Oceana County’s Crystal Township early Sunday.
The fatal pedestrian accident occurred at 2:16 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 11).
Scott Parsons was killed as he was crossing Madison Road, just west of North 126th Ave.
He was struck by a van driven by a 28-year-old Mears woman who was arrested, although not arraigned yet. Her named will be released after arraignment.
According to a news release from the Oceana County Sheriff’s Department, Oceana County Deputies, Walkerville Rescue and Life E.M.S. were called to the scene of a vehicle striking a pedestrian on Madison Rd. Parsons was crossing the gravel section of E. Madison Rd. and was struck by a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country van driven by the Mears woman who had failed to stop the signed intersection of Madison and 126th Ave.
Deputies arrived and attempted to render first aid to Parsons but when Life E.M.S. arrived and further evaluated the Parsons’ condition they determined that he had died from the injuries he had suffered as a result of being struck by the van.
Deputies investigated the driver and found evidence that made them believe she was under the influence of alcohol. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail and will be arraigned sometime today.
This incident is still under investigation, and if anyone has additional information they should call the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 873-2121.
The Oceana County Deputies were assisted by the Mason County Sheriff’s Traffic Reconstruction Unit.