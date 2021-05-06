WEST MICHIGAN – Harbor Hospice has been offering Camp Courage for 27 years as a way to help children and their families following the death of a loved one.
The emotions of grief can be overwhelming and isolating for children and teenagers. They grieve differently than adults and need time to just “be kids” as well as time to honor and remember their loved one.
Camp Courage provides a safe environment for children and teenagers ages 6-19 to express their thoughts and feelings and recognize that they are not alone in their grief.
In light of the continued COVID-19 precautions, Harbor Hospice leaders have made the decision to not hold an in-person Camp Courage weekend for 2021. With a mission to support grieving children and teenagers, the organization feels a strong responsibility to protect their well-being.
“Although the 28th year of Camp Courage will look different, Harbor Hospice is committed to reaching the hearts of grieving children and teens in our community now and beyond,” said Kari Allen, camp co-director and Harbor Hospice social worker.
In lieu of an in person camp, a live Zoom event Tuesday, July 20 at 6 p.m. will include a craft activity and group discussion time to provide emotional support and an opportunity for children and teens to talk about their loss and process their grief.
Registration is required by July 5 so that activity kits can be mailed before the Zoom event. A downloadable registration form is available at HarborHospiceMI.org/services/camp-courage or by calling 231-728-3442. Children and teens registered by June 14 will receive two additional care packages (June and August) with grief support activities.
“We are excited to be able to provide outreach and support to grieving children with our first-ever live Zoom event,” said Laura Ecker, camp co-director and Harbor Hospice bereavement counselor. “I encourage families to register early, as spots are limited and I anticipate there will be much interest.”
The event is free. For more information or to register, contact Ecker or Allen at 231-728-3442 or 1-800-497-9559 or e-mail info@HarborHospiceMI.org or visit the website at HarborHospiceMI.org.