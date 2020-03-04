The Health Project Community Benefit Initiative Grant program was created to facilitate the investment of community benefit funds allocated to the Health Project’s Advisory Board of Directors by Mercy Health Muskegon.
This discretionary fund supports initiatives and/or programs that address health needs identified in Mercy’s most recent Community Health Needs Assessment and Implementation Strategy, as well as strengthen and sustain our organizational mission in the community.
As with all such programs, Mercy Health Muskegon expects the demand for these funds to exceed the availability. For this reason, it has developed specific guidelines for funding that are intended to ensure that each request is evaluated fairly and that all applicants adhere to the intent of the program.
The Project Advisory Board is requesting proposals for the FY21 Community Benefit Board Initiative Grants. The Community Benefit Board Initiative Grants are awarded yearly to organizations for programs that address ranked issues in the 2019 Mercy Health Community Health Needs Assessment. This grant is open to all non-profits in Mercy Health’s service area of Muskegon, Oceana and Newaygo counties.
Funding request for up to $25,000 will be considered.
The Health Project Board may award grants of $10,000 or less if funding is available after principal grants are approved.
All applicants are required to submit a Letter of Intent on the form provided within the application to be considered for funding.
Deadline for Letters of Intent is Friday, March 13 at 5:00 p.m.
Deadline for applications is Monday, April 13 at 5:00 p.m.
To submit a letter of intent, go online to https://mchp.org/fy21-community-benefit-board-initiative-cbbi-grant-application/