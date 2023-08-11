Health, Wellness & Recovery Picnic, Muskegon County’s largest health resource fair, will return to Hackley Park in downtown Muskegon to celebrate its 12th year Thursday, Aug. 17.
HWR 2023 is organized by HealthWest and will give residents access to nearly 100 local health and human service providers.
“There are many terrific agencies in Muskegon County working to support the health and wellness of our community,” said HealthWest Executive Director Rich Francisco. “We’re excited to help local residents connect with these vital services while enjoying a fun, free picnic in beautiful Hackley Park.”
HWR 2023 will occur from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, in Hackley Park. The event is entirely free and includes resource booths from nearly 100 local health and human service providers, depression screenings, recovery coaching, children’s activities, live music, raffles, giveaways and a free picnic lunch for the first 1,000 attendees.
In addition to the traditional picnic favorites, this year’s event will feature resources for job seekers looking for a career in the health or human services field with exhibitors having hiring information on hand.
This free event is made possible thanks to sponsorships from Blue Cross Complete of Michigan, Trinity Health, United Healthcare Community Plan, West Michigan Works, MYalliance System of Care, Veteran Navigators – Walking With Warriors, Redi Rental, Molina Healthcare, Volunteer For Dental, Hackley Community Care and Community Access Line of the Lakeshore.