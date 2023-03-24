WHITEHALL — One in five American adults will experience a mental health issue during their life, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With mental illness increasing, it is HealthWest’s hope that discussion and education about mental health will increase too.
On Thursday, March 23, The Praise Center of White Lake United Methodist Church hosted an information night on mental health awareness with speakers from HealthWest.
“We want to educate the community,” said Sherry Kiel with The Praise Center. “Not just our congregation, but people of all ages and all walks of life. To let them know that this is a problem and there’s nothing to be ashamed of.”
With mental health and historical stigmas of mental illness, HealthWest said comfortable conversation and education is becoming a growing need in today’s society.
“I think sometimes the subject of mental health is kind of scary or challenging for people,” said HealthWest community outreach and prevention coordinator Michael Pyne. “There’s a stigma. But my hope is that people will feel less nervous or concerned talking about it with other people or asking other people how they’re doing mentally.”
HealthWest offers a variety of resources and services to those of all ages seeking help, including a 24-hour crisis line, mobile stabilization teams and assessments.
“It’s becoming more and more prevalent, the issues that we’re seeing for all ages,” HealthWest community education and outreach coordinator Stephanie Williams said. “It’s really important that we have these conversations because you never know who may be carrying something inside. It’s having some tools and having some education to even start these conversations or learn about them.”
HealthWest compares care of mental health to the recovery of surgery or physical injuries. It takes time and a community of people to help heal.
“I think a lot of times the thought is ‘here’s my loved one, get them well and send them back to me,’” Pyne said. “That’s not really how it works. Just like if you have surgery, a lot of times you’re going home and people have to help you. The same is true in terms of mental health.”
Pyne encourages people to check in with their loved ones and create a community where mental health check-ins are encouraged.
“If somebody is in a crisis and they come to get help, we need to come around that person as a society,” said Pyne. “We don’t do that. We tend to shy away from mental health concerns. So my hope is that we’ll be able to have those conversations, reach out to people around us, not be scared and not be embarrassed.”
If you or a loved one are seeking help with mental health, call HealthWest’s 24-hour crisis line 2317-HELP.