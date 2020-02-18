HealthWest is working to assist individuals affected by the announced closure of Muskegon Family Care by helping connect them to mental health or substance use services in Muskegon County.
Individuals receiving substance use or mental health services from Muskegon Family Care or are a HealthWest client and needs primary care can call 231-720-3200 and speak to experts who can help them get connected to services and other resources here in Muskegon County. HealthWest will be working quickly to expedite the process of linking individuals from Muskegon Family Care with the proper services, whether those services will be provided by HealthWest or another community partner.
Muskegon Family Care is one of two Federally Qualified Health Centers in Muskegon County, serving an estimated 11,000 patients, many of whom are on Medicaid or have no insurance. In a statement released Monday, Feb. 17, Muskegon Family Care announced they would be providing limited services to patients up until their pending closure on March 31.
“The announced closure of Muskegon Family Care is devastating to our community,” said HealthWest Executive Director Julia Rupp. “We want those receiving mental health or substance use services from Muskegon Family Care to know that HealthWest is here and will do whatever we can to assist them through this transition.”
HealthWest is Muskegon County’s Community Mental Health Service Provider and is working with other health leaders to ensure that those who are most vulnerable can make the transition to a new provider and are connected to needed medical or behavioral health care.
“HealthWest serves as part of our community’s public safety net when it comes to mental health, developmental disabilities, and substance use services,” said Rupp. “We take our role as part of the safety net seriously and situations like this show just how important these resources are for our community.”
Individuals receiving mental health or substance use services from Muskegon Family Care can contact HealthWest at 231-720-3200. Callers are asked to identify if they are a former Muskegon Family Care client.
To learn more about HealthWest and the services we offer, visit www.HealthWest.net.