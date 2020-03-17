Dear community partners, providers, and persons served,
HealthWest is committed to meeting the behavioral health and substance use needs of the community. We are changing the way we operate over the next several weeks to continue to safely meet these needs during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
HealthWest is canceling all in-person groups, trainings and events until further notice.
Additionally, HealthWest will close most of its facilities including the Integrated Health Clinic (IHC), with only the Mental Health Center and Brinks Crisis Residential facilities remaining open to the public. Limited staff will be available at these facilities, and anyone arriving for services will be screened for coronavirus symptoms before being allowed into the buildings.
Help will still be available to individuals who typically receive services at other HealthWest locations.
We are changing procedures to limit face-to-face meetings while staff continues to provide essential services, including increased use of telemedicine and virtual meetings. HealthWest staff will begin contacting everyone in services weekly to ensure their needs are being met and to coordinate their care during this situation.
The quality of care at HealthWest will not change during this outbreak. We are simply changing the way we serve the community to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus while ensuring the behavioral health and substance use treatment needs are being met.
HealthWest staff will conduct intake assessments over the phone for individuals wanting to start new services. Individuals seeking assistance should call 231-720-3200.
Our staff will also continue to assist those experiencing a mental health crisis to decrease demand on our community’s critical medical infrastructure. Individuals in crisis can contact our crisis line 24-hours a day at 231-722-HELP (4357).
The health and wellbeing of our community is our primary concern. By working together, we can make sure everyone stays safe during this crisis.
Anyone with questions about their services at HealthWest is encouraged to call 231-724-1111 or their HealthWest worker. HealthWest has also added a page to its website to provide regular updates to those in services and the community during the crisis. You can view those updates at www.HealthWest.net/CoronavirusResponse.
Sincerely,
Julia Rupp
HealthWest
Executive Director