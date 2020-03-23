HealthWest will continue to serve the essential behavioral health and substance use treatment needs of Muskegon County residents during the stay-at-home order issued today by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
As Muskegon County’s Community Mental Health Service Program, HealthWest fulfills a vital role in the community’s public health safety net serving those with severe mental health issues, developmental disabilities, and substance use disorders.
“Mental health, substance use, and developmental disability services are more important now than ever,” said HealthWest Executive Director Julia Rupp. “Extended isolation puts the individuals we serve at risk, and our staff is here to help make sure those we serve know they are not alone.”
Social isolation is known to have negative mental and physical health consequences, and HealthWest wants to ensure those in services are not forgotten during this shelter in place order.
HealthWest has changed its procedures to limit face-to-face meetings while staff continues to provide essential services, including increased use of telemedicine and virtual meetings. HealthWest staff is also in regular contact with those we serve to ensure their needs are met and to coordinate their care during this situation.
However, staff will continue to serve individuals face-to-face when needed, including during mental health emergencies.
“While we may have closed most of our facilities, our staff is still working around the clock to assist those in services,” said Rupp. “We want those we serve to have the support they need during this crisis.”
HealthWest has closed most of its facilities, with only the Mental Health Center and Brinks Crisis Residential facilities remaining open to the public. Limited staff is available at these facilities, and anyone arriving for services will be screened for coronavirus symptoms before being allowed into the buildings.
HealthWest staff will conduct intake screenings over the phone for individuals wanting to start new services. Individuals seeking assistance should call 231-720-3200. Individuals in crisis can contact our crisis line 24-hours a day at 231-722-HELP (4357).
Anyone with questions about their services at HealthWest is encouraged to call 231-724-1111 or their HealthWest worker prior to visiting one of our facilities.