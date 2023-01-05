A new group called Held in Hope has formed in the White Lake area, aimed at supporting those who have had loved ones consider or attempt suicide. The group plans to meet the second Thursday of each month at the White Lake United Methodist Church Praise Center in Whitehall.
Sandi Teichmer started the group in November and their first meeting was held that month. No one attended a planned December meeting, but she hopes to get the word out about her group.
Teichmer was inspired to start the group by her son Scott, who attempted suicide in 2005 but has since become an advocate for suicide prevention. He started a suicide attempt survivors support group in Muskegon County in 2018 and is now a suicide prevention coordinator for Calhoun County.
Sandi noted that the prevalence of suicide attempt survivor support groups have continued to increase; Scott attended the first annual Kevin's Song conference near Detroit, a statewide suicide prevention gathering, and brought Sandi to the second. They have gone each year it was held since. (This year's conference is slated for Jan. 26-28 in Plymouth; information is available at kevinssong.org.)
However, Sandi noted there were no local groups she knew of that provided support for people whose loved ones had died by suicide or had attempted or considered it. When her son survived his suicide attempt, she said she was left with no information on how to cope or support Scott in his time of need. She doesn't want others who are facing the same difficulties to have that problem.
"To me, it was really important that I research for months to get all the information," Sandi said. "If people just want to talk about it and support each other emotionally, that's fine. It's whatever is needed from whoever attends."
While Sandi said she didn't want to make the topic "too big of a thing," there's no question the role suicide unfortunately plays in America. The Center for Disease Control reported 1.2 million Americans attempted suicide in 2020 and nearly three times that many planned an attempt, and depending on the year suicide is in or near the top 10 causes of death in this country.
"It's a health issue," Sandi said. "It's like a heart attack, (but more like) a brain attack. They're finding out that when someone is in a suicidal crisis, (the brain) is not elastic. It's very rigid. It doesn't let people see they have other options. People need to know this is a major thing, there is help, it is preventable, and they're not alone."
Sandi hopes that this group can help those who don't know how to handle, or even talk about, their loved one's health crisis. Information will certainly be part of the meetings, but if someone simply needs emotional support, that will also be an anchor part of the discussion.
The group welcomes walk-ins and referrals. For more information, visit the group's Facebook page, Held in Hope Support Group, or contact Sandi at sandi.teichmer@gmail.com.