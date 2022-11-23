Hemlock trees are scattered throughout the state of Michigan – one may recognize them by their piney branches, with their needles having two distinct white lines on their undersides. As a vital part of any ecosystem, eastern hemlock trees in the Great Lakes State provide protection against erosion along rivers and trees and supply important habitat for wildlife. These positives, however, are abruptly changing as many eastern hemlocks are infected by insects smaller than the size of a fleck of pepper – the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA). While this invasive species sounds small, the damage they cause is massive as they feed on the sap of the hemlock trees that give so much support to their ecosystems.
The Muskegon Conservation District (MCD) plans to help eradicate the HWA species from the eastern hemlocks by providing treatment to the infected hemlocks. Their licensed professional for-hire program has four stages in which they conduct treatment to these trees: Site visit, quote, survey and treatment. The treatment aspect of these four stages occurs between May and October, when the MCD treats each tree based on its size with the right method and precise amount of chemical, and only treats trees healthy enough to handle the chemical.
“Hemlocks sustain benefits to our ecosystem like cooling streams and providing shelter for animals and migratory birds. Not only is treating your hemlocks good for the environment, but it also maintains property value and could limit costs of having to cut them down or causing other property damages,” said Kara Ermatinger, an Invasive Species Technician for the MCD.
Treatment includes drilling and injecting each hemlock larger than 4.5 inches in diameter and basal bark spraying hemlocks smaller than 4.5 inches in diameter. Imidaclopird, a chemical compound used as a systemic insecticide, is utilized by the MCD, and ultimately takes 12 to 18 months to get through the entire tree and provides protection to the hemlock for about five to seven years.
MCD’s mission, according to its website, is to “conserve, restore and protect local natural resources for the public good and for the long-term stewardship of the land…The District shall manage all lands under its administration and ownership for the highest ethical purpose of the ‘public commons’ and for the benefit and conservation of natural resources." HWA is widespread through the Eastern United States and is especially prevalent in Muskegon County near the Lake Michigan Shoreline, as HWA are found frequently along waterways.
Interested landowners in MCD treatment can either contact Kara Ermatinger at kara.ermatinger@macd.org or fill out a form at forms.gle/JjvkQQibCK1SbA3u7 that will provide all the information necessary for Ermatinger to put those seeking the service on the list to receive a quote. The MCD office number is also available to call at 231-828-5097.
For more news and information on the Muskegon Conservation District, visit www.muskegoncd.org.