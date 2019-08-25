DETROIT– Lake levels were at an all time high in May, June and July for most of the Great Lakes, and are expected to remain so for the foreseeable future.
According to the Army Corps of Engineers, Lake Superior, Lake Ontario and Lake Erie all reached highs in May, June and July. However, Lake Michigan and Lake Huron did not set new records during these months. Members of the media were invited to participate in a teleconference with the ACE Detroit branch on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
“Just to repeat what we’ve been saying over the past several months, is monthly mean water levels on several of the Great Lakes reached record highs over the past few months [sic]. New records were set for the month of May on Lake Superior Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie, and on Superior, St. Clair, Erie and Ontario records were again set in June and July, said chief of watershed hydrology Keith Kompoltowicz.
“The June level on Erie and the July levels on St. Clair and Ontario were the highest levels recorded in our records, which extends back to 1918.
Kompoltowicz did say despite Lake Michigan and Lake Huron not setting any records, they are currently at their highest point, which was set in 1986.
Currently, the Great Lakes are at the point where lake levels begin to decline. However, despite these declines, the Great Lakes in the remainder of August and the following months are expected to maintain record monthly highs.
Kompoltowicz said this fall the lakes will be higher than they have been in the last 35 years.
“Additional records for the month of August are still likely on a few of the lakes and even with the forecast that declines, our latest forecast shows extremely high lake levels persisting over the next six months. The levels on each of the Great Lakes are expected to enter the fall season higher than they have been in the last 35 years, said Kompoltowicz.”
“During the fall there is a greater chance for powerful storm systems that can cause rapid fluctuations in water levels, and tremendous waves along the Great Lakes coast.
The unusually high water levels could have an impact on coasts of these lakes warned Kompoltowicz, and lake shore residents should be prepared to experience them.
Regulatory project manager Katie Otanez said a number of property owners are doing shore protection projects to protect from the water. She said many of these projects require permits, and provided some guidelines.
Projects that require Army Corps of Engineer permits include:
• Structures and work including discharges dredge strip materials in navigable waters in the U.S.
• Structures and work including discharges dredge strip materials into waters that focus on shore protection and wetlands.
• Permanent or seasonal docks
• Boat hoists
• Dredging
• Fill material in regulated waterways and wetlands
Things that typically require a permit include:
• Seawalls
• Riprap
• Revetment
• Bioengineered shore protection
Otanez said there are several shore protections permits that would qualify for expedited review. She also said the corps in Detroit is responsible for permits in Michigan and parts of Indiana; and they have offices in Grand Haven, Marquette, Sault Ste. Marie, Bay City and South Bend, Ind.
“One of the best ways applicants can streamline our permit review process is to provide a complete application package containing all of the information we need for our review. In general an application should include: a completed application form, location map, a plan view and cross section drawing clearly showing, and a good project drawing will clearly show all the dimensions of the dredge or project fill areas for structures in a waterway, said Otanez.
“In Michigan, we have a joint permit application that we share with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy for EGLE.”
To request permit visit the EGLE website at https://www.michigan.gov/egle/