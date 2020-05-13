Due to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, and the current stay-at-home order, local school districts are cancelling or postponing their high school graduation ceremonies.
Michigan ranks as the state with the third highest number of cases in the country. It is only preceded by New York state and New Jersey.
Each year Reeths-Puffer’s high school seniors, and their families, fill the Mercy Health Arena in downtown Muskegon for the school districts graduation ceremony. Graduation was originally intended for June 2, but won’t be happening anytime in the foreseeable future.
“Based upon CDC and State guidelines, there doesn't seem any way to keep our June 2 graduation ceremony at LC Walker Arena,” writes Reeths-Puffer superintendent Steve Edwards. “Last week, we surveyed all seniors on their preferences. A huge majority favored putting it off until we can have an ‘in person’ ceremony vs. any type of virtual commencement.”
In an email sent to the White Lake Beacon, Edwards’ writes that the district hasn’t determined when they could make up their graduation. Reeths-Puffer is waiting to receive further guidance from the state’s government.
“Future potential dates have not been solidified yet, as we are expecting some guidance from the State,” writes Edwards.
As for the other two local White Lake area school districts, Whitehall and Montague, they are doing something similar.
Whitehall High School’s graduation was originally scheduled for May 21, but the current stay-at-home order runs until May 28, meaning that there won’t be a ceremony at the regularly scheduled date.
“The HS (high school) administration is working with the senior class advisor, parents and others to develop a way to recognize these students on May 21. We are hopeful to have a commencement ceremony in some capacity, but only when we are able to conduct the event safely,” writes Whitehall superintendent Jerry McDowell.
“If it looks like this is unlikely to occur, we will develop ways for our students to celebrate their accomplishments. This may be individual recognition, family recognition, small group, etc. We will wait to hear the rules.”
McDowell added in his email, “The students have worked long and hard to accomplish the right to graduate from Whitehall Schools. The commencement ceremony is a culminating activity that signifies the completion of high school. It is sad and disappointing that we are not able to conduct this ceremony with the appropriate pomp and circumstance. These young people are truly exceptional in so many different ways. We look forward to recognizing their accomplishment.”
Montague Area Public Schools (MAPS) is also working on creating an alternative graduation plan for its seniors, which was scheduled on May 29, a day after the governor’s stay-at-home order.
“MAPS plans to hold a graduation ceremony at the Townsend Athletic Complex on a date to be determined at a later time. The date will be determined as Michigan reaches stages five and six (dependent on gathering numbers) of the MI SAFE START PLAN,” writes superintendent Jeffrey Johnson.
“We anticipate scheduling a weekend series of graduation dates and times (Friday evening, Saturday evening, and Sunday afternoon) to accommodate inclement weather for the outdoor event. The district will communicate more information as it becomes available.”