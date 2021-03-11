This is story is part one of a planned multi-part series on COVID-19 and high school wrestling. Come back next week for the next article in the series.
MUSKEGON COUNTY- This winter, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services allowed for contact sports to start again, after a pause was put in place to help slow the curve of COVID-19 cases.
The winter sports could continue if all safety measures were taken.
For sports like basketball, bowling, and ice hockey, it is considered safe to use a mask during practice and the games. Wrestling, on the other hand, requires much more psychical contact than the others. Also, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics as of Feb 2, 2021, cloth face covering can become a choking hazard during wrestling and are discouraged.
Rapid-fire testing has been required for wrestling by the MDHHS through the MI Safer Sports Testing Program. Rapid-fire testing is an antigen test for COVID-19. Its purpose is to detect the virus in “high-risk congregate settings in which repeat testing could quickly identify persons with a SARS-CoV-2” according to the Center for Disease Control.
The rapid-fire testing provided by the MI Safer Sports Testing Program is available for teams with an age range of 13 to 18 years old that must participate in athletics without a mask. Trained school staff are responsible for administering the tests at the school.
These tests are done by allowing the student to perform a nasal swab on themselves.
The MDHHS oversees this testing program for high school wrestlers. This program requires the athletes to be tested 24 hours before any unmasked practice or competition. They provide as many as three tests to each participant per week as needed.
All positive tests through this program are required to be reported to the MDHHS.
When the season started, coaches enrolled into this program through MDHHS. The MDHHS then communicates with the intermediate school district on the number of tests needed for the teams. This testing initiative is completely funded by the MDHHS.
If a student athlete takes a rapid-fire test before the competition or practice and they test negative, then they are free to participate. If the tests come back positive, they are to leave right away and call the MDHHS to schedule another test for confirmation, according to Geoff Kimmerly of the Michigan High School Athletic Association.
Students with close contact to a positive test are required to then quarantine until they receive a negative test showing that they did not contract COVID-19.
Although this program is up to school leadership discretion to register for, the wrestling teams cannot participate in unmasked practices or competition without it.
During the fall, football, volleyball, and diving required a similar testing program, but this sports season, it is only required for wrestling, as masks are generally worn during the other winter sports.