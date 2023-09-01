Lipka’s Old Fashion Soda Fountain has been in the family since 1954 and has had only three different owners. Current owner Patty Lipka shared some of the building and business’s history with the community during a White Lake Area Historical Society meeting Thursday, Aug. 17.
“Lipka’s has been very influential on the White Lake area,” said WLAHS President Cheryl Lohman. “It’s one of the main businesses to have operated continuously in the same facility, and they have a great reputation of honesty, fairness, integrity, service and have a history full of wonderful stories that Patty likes to share.”
The Historical Society is constantly looking at different locations with interesting backgrounds to highlight, and Lipka’s was a special one for them.
“Every time we meet, we look through possible programs for our upcoming year,” Lohman said. “This was a good one because Lipka’s is the oldest operating soda fountain in the state of Michigan. We thought that would be a fun thing to focus on.”
Lipka took over the business, following in the footsteps of her father, and tries to keep the same values that came with the business when it originally started.
“It’s the idea of being close to the people in a small town and trying to carry on my dad’s philosophy of a small town,” said Lipka. “My dad was born and raised here. My family has been here since 1880. It was important to my dad for everybody to feel welcome. I’m not a lawyer and I’m not a brain surgeon, but I think I make a difference. Many people come in by themselves for lunch, so I sit with them so they don’t eat alone. Those are the kind of things that make me happy. People say that I’m always waiting on people, but it’s a selfish thing for me because giving is what makes me feel good. The feeling of community and like I’m contributing to my community. I don’t do this for the money, but because it’s fun for me.”
The soda fountain is lined with retro memorabilia for customers to view and admire, but not purchase. Lipka also takes pride in many of her favorite classic and new recipes, including the chocolate shake/malt and their many sandwiches.
“Every item on display has a memory attached to it, which is why none of it is for sale,” Lohman said. “Visitors are encouraged to look at the many items and ask questions or share their memories. Patty loves cooking and creating her menu ideas. All of her menu items are made from scratch. She tries to change her menu selections daily.”
Along with it being the only soda fountain still operating in Michigan, Lipka enjoys trying to keep it as classic as possible.
“I don’t have wireless internet. The cash register only goes up to $5,” said Lipka. “I stay true to what a classic soda fountain would have looked and functioned like.”
One of Lipka’s drives to keep the fountain going is her father’s legacy and the impact it has left on the White Lake community.
“I would say the reason I still try my best to keep it up and running would be because I think it would make my dad happy that his space is still functioning,” Lipka said. “That’s my motivation behind it.”