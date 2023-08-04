The history cruises of White Lake sailed the water last Sunday. The White Lake Chamber of Commerce introduced the history cruises in 2003, and have offered them on and off throughout the years since then.
“Our area has so much history, from lumbering, to resorts, steamship transits and so much more,” Director of Events and Membership for White Lake Chamber of Commerce Stephanie Ware said. “Specifically focusing on the history surrounding White Lake itself, the history cruise is meant to inform people and help keep some of that history alive. White Lake is beautiful and many people all year long enjoy it from the water or the shore, so for people to get a picture of how we got here and what it looked like before is not only incredibly important to preserving the history, but it’s a lot of fun for people to learn about and maybe hear some familiar stories they heard growing up. Additionally, learning about the areas that are still there today, using the White Lake Yacht Club as just one example, people can make that connection of how the places they see today started out.”
Although the White Lake Chamber of Commerce organized the cruises, a large group of local historians and business owners helped with research and the script. Some of those in the committee included the Montague Museum, White Lake Association, White Lake Historical Society, the City of Montague and the City of Whitehall.
“The cruises covered specifically the areas surrounding White Lake,” said Ware. “The White Lake Area in general, both Montague and Whitehall, and surrounding areas, have so much amazing history of their own, but this focus was on the areas surrounding the lake.”
All three cruise times sold out, with 120 passengers on each cruise.
“Our hope is that people walk away learning things about our White Lake history that they didn’t know before,” Ware said. “When you are educated yourself, you can share it with others and that is one of the important ways that history stays remembered and honored.”