Muskegon County's P.J. Hoffmaster State Park is among the first of Michigan's state parks to see the results of $250 million in federal relief funds that were allotted for state parks and trail investment as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
Hoffmaster State Park reopened its entire day-use area Friday. Visitors will find newly paved roads and parking lots, an improved beach road shoulder for pedestrian and bike traffic, the addition of speed bumps and two lanes for inbound traffic – one for those who already have the Recreation Passport for vehicle entry – and a partially completed bike path just inside the park entrance. With this first phase completed, the park’s modern campground will be closed through the end of the 2023 camping season to upgrade water and sewer lines, reconstruct campground roads and complete the bike path. Renovations of the day-use toilet facility and Gillette Visitor Center are slated for 2024 or later. A proposed $6.4 million in ARPA funding is available for these projects.
The funding is part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Building Michigan Together Plan (signed into law in March 2022), a bipartisan plan to invest nearly $5 billion in Michigan’s infrastructure, grow the economy, create jobs and benefit families in every region of the state. ARPA funds must be committed to projects by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
"These federal funds will allow us to deliver better, safer and more inviting visitor experiences and makes serious investments in infrastructure," said Ron Olson, DNR Parks and Recreation chief. "With what's considered a short time frame to efficiently spend the funds for projects of this magnitude, our staff had to hit the ground running to prioritize needs and plan, bid and execute projects with contractors."
"We are proud to say that we’ve seen several of these projects through to successful completion, and we’re excited to share this ARPA milestone – the first of many – with our visitors."
Find the latest details on closures at all DNR facilities and additional information on these enhancement projects at Michigan.gov/DNRClosures. Other ARPA-funded projects will start this fall and into 2024.
To stay up to date on the status of ARPA-funded projects and learn more about funding and decision-making, visit Michigan.gov/StateParksProgress. There you'll find FAQs, a photo gallery and an interactive map identifying proposed project locations, details and status of those projects.