Thanks to $250 million in federal relief COVID-19 funding made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, several of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' planned improvement projects at state parks are getting underway this spring and summer.
The result? Temporary closures will be in place so the DNR can address a long list of critical needs.
One of those closures is coming to P.J. Hoffmaster State Park in Muskegon County. The park is upgrading water and sewer lines and reconstructing campground roads. The entire day-use area, including roads, organizational campground and visitor center, is expected to be closed through July 7. Then, after the first phase is completed, the modern campground will tentatively close July 7 through the end of the 2023 camping season.
Because of this work at parks statewide, visitors will be able to enjoy new and upgraded camping amenities, park roads, electrical and water distribution systems and toilet and shower buildings, as well as visitor center enhancements and historic preservation work – all things that contribute to a better visitor experience.
"Although there may be some dust and some campgrounds and amenities may temporarily close during construction, staff is working hard to minimize the duration of any closures and the inconvenience to our guests," said Ron Olson, DNR Parks and Recreation chief. "Shovels in the ground are a true testament to the historic investment being made in our state parks and recreation system, and we appreciate visitors' patience this season."
To get the latest information on closures at all DNR facilities at Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.
Additional information on enhancement projects, proposed ARPA funding and information on future enhancements at these parks can be found on the closures page. Other ARPA-funded projects will kick off this fall and into 2024.
Before visiting a state park, boating site or trail, it is always a good idea to check the latest closures due to weather-related events, planned improvement projects and repairs in DNR facilities around the state.