WHITEHALL — The dimly lit lights of Mylan’s Waterfront Grille softened the west end of the restaurant Thursday night. Tables and chairs were grouped together, canvases set neatly at each reserved seat. A soft murmur of customers chatting was masked by an artist’s laugh through a headset microphone addressing her newest pupils on the painting they will each be completing that same night. To the sides of each canvas, sat several paintbrushes, towels and jars of water for each participant.
On the displayed canvas sat the instructor’s own painting before the clusters of tables; a navy color setting tones of the winter night sky, set ablaze by painted white snow-covered trees. Wine & Canvas’ giggly and charming instructor, Amanda Deemter, displayed to her class the use of each provided paint brush, taught the ways in which to remove the paint from hands and clothes and carefully demonstrated each technique of painting strokes throughout the event. Once the sip and paint class began, Deemter engaged participants on how to recreate the displayed painted winter scene.
Wine & Canvas is a family-owned business that strives to bring art and creativity to their surrounding communities. While Wine & Canvas revolves around painting, no experience is required for attending public events, as the Wine & Canvas artists will walk each participant through their work step-by-step while also enjoying a beverage either in the studio in Grand Rapids or at local booked venues.
When asked about the details of her job, Deemter beamed, “I love being an instructor for Wine & Canvas! Every day that I work, I’m excited to paint and to spread the gift of art with others. I get to travel to so many locations and to so many local gems with great atmospheres. It’s a rewarding job and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
For those interested in joining a Wine & Canvas class, Deemter can also be found at the Wine & Canvas Grand Rapids studio. From Lansing to White Cloud, Deemter, one of four of Grand Rapids’ Wine & Canvas artists, travels throughout mid to west Michigan to teach follow-along painting classes. Deemter stated her work felt rewarding – not only is she teaching step-by-step painting strategies, but extra canvases and painting supplies are donated.
Located at 2675 E. Paris Avenue SE in Suite E, the Wine & Canvas studio covers painting events like canvas painting, board art, fluid pour art, wine glass painting, paint your pet, they create art kits to-go and have cookies and canvas events for kids. While many painting events take place in Grand Rapids, Deemter stated she’s visited Muskegon many times since she started her job at Wine & Canvas almost two years ago. She led an event at Sherman Bowling Center last week, and said that she makes frequent visits to Muskegon County. Upcoming events are listed online at www.wineandcanvas.com/grand-rapids/events. Many of Deemter’s upcoming courses can be found at the website’s address. Wine & Canvas’ entertaining and creative events always include drinks, and can be scheduled for private events and parties.
For more information, visit www.wineandcanvas.com/grand-rapids or call (616) 970-1082. eGift Certificates are also available online at www.wineandcanvas.com/grand-rapids/product/egift-certificate.