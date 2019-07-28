HOLLAND, MI — A pastor who has been a local advocate for increased employment and stopping corruption in government, has decided to run for Congress in Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District.
Rev. Bryan Berghoef, the 44-year-old pastor of Holland United Church of Christ, is launching a campaign to unseat Bill Huizenga in Michigan’s Second Congressional District. Berghoef grew up in West Michigan and is promising a campaign that “will restore integrity to the 2nd congressional district office.”
A public launch event for Berghoef’s campaign is happening Monday at 6 p.m. at Brew Merchant in Holland. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
“It’s time for all of us to be represented,” Berghoef claims. “Too many people in the district have been ignored for too long because they are not wealthy enough, or don’t know the right people. The 2nd Congressional District office has been used as a platform for personal enrichment by the current Congressman. I intend to put the seat back to work for the people who live here.”
Unlike Huizenga, Berghoef vows to accept no corporate PAC money. “The money in politics has gotten out of control. When we allow corporations to give unlimited donations, our elections are bought and our legislation is designed and paid for by lobbyists. I won’t accept a penny from corporate lobbyists.”
This is the first run for political office for Berghoef, who grew up in Coopersville and Sparta and is a graduate of the University of Michigan and Calvin Theological Seminary. He has been an ordained pastor since 2005, initially in the Christian Reformed Church, and presently in the United Church of Christ.
Berghoef is the author of Pub Theology: Beer, Conversation and God, and has been gathering with people of diverse faith and political perspectives for over ten years, claiming that “when we sit down together and listen to each other—we discover common ground and that we’re more alike than different.”
Berghoef believes a Democrat can win the 2nd Congressional District. “Absolutely. Our current representative represents his big-money donors more than his constituents and people in West Michigan are ready for a change. The demographics are shifting, and our campaign is going to mobilize younger voters and people who have been sitting on the sidelines. We are going to build on what Dr. Rob Davidson did in 2018.”
Bryan is married to Christy (Lubbers) Berghoef, a Holland native, and has four children, Henry (16), Winston (14), Charles (12), and Josephine (10).
Berghoef is endorsed by Dr. Rob Davidson, the previous Democratic candidate in the Second District.