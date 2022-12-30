Irene Miller, a Holocaust survivor, will visit Muskegon Jan. 26 for a free program at Muskegon High School. She will take guests on a survival journey little written and known about. The event will last from 6 to 8 p.m.
Guests will sleep in the winter under an open sky on no man’s land; freeze in a Siberian labor camp where the bears come to your door front. In Uzbekistan, guests will live on boiled grass or broiled onions, and shiver with malaria. Guests will spend years in orphanages. When this is over guests will wonder how a child with this background grows up to become a positive, creative, accomplished woman with a joy of living and love to share.
Hackley Public Library is honored to collaborate with Irene Miller, and other community partners, to bring awareness to her courageous journey. The library hopes guests will mark your calendar for this moving event.