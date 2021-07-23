On Sunday, July 18th, at approximately 12:38 p.m., the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash at the intersection of Riley Thompson Rd. at Holton Rd. (M-120), involving a crossover style sport utility vehicle and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was Northbound on Holton Rd. when the SUV pulled out to make a left turn from westbound Riley Thompson Rd.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the motorcycle approximately 40-60 feet from the point of impact. The driver and lone occupant of the SUV was wearing his seatbelt and was uninjured. Alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.
The injured motorcyclist has been identified as Holton Township Fire Department Chief Brian Hawk. Chief Hawk's injuries are serious and are life-threatening. At this time, the Dalton Township Fire Chief, Alan Styles, is assisting the Holton Township Fire Department as acting chief.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Dalton Township Fire Department, Michigan State Police, and Pro-Med Ambulance Service. The crash remains under investigation.