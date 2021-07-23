On Sunday, July 18, at approximately 12:38 p.m., the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash at the intersection of Riley Thompson Rd. at Holton Rd. (M-120), involving a crossover style sport utility vehicle and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was Northbound on Holton Road when the SUV pulled out to make a left turn from westbound Riley Thompson Road.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the motorcycle approximately 40-60 feet from the point of impact. The driver and lone occupant of the SUV was wearing his seatbelt and was uninjured. Alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.
The injured motorcyclist has been identified as Holton Township Fire Department Chief Bryan Hawk. Chief Hawk's injuries were serious and life-threatening, and he passed away Thursday, July 22. At this time, the Dalton Township Fire Chief, Alan Styles, is assisting the Holton Township Fire Department as acting chief.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Dalton Township Fire Department, Michigan State Police, and Pro-Med Ambulance Service. The crash remains under investigation.
Hawk has served in the department for over 30 years, becoming chief in 2019. He also was a Navy veteran and is survived by his wife and five children. It was reported that hundreds of community members turned out for a vigil to honor him Thursday evening.