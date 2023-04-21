WHITEHALL — Homestead Restaurant and Bakery celebrated their one-year anniversary last Saturday. The celebration included a buffet with some of their baked goods and house-ground coffee.
“When we had our anniversary this past week, we saw so much support,” general manager Amy Hargrove said. “It was fabulous, the community support is amazing. Of course we have regulars and we support all of the local businesses. It’s a tiny town, we’re all in it together and that’s important to us. We’re not out here to hurt anybody, we’re here to help everybody. I think that’s a successful business. Along with the quality of people we’re looking for, the quality of food, and the respect to the community are important to everyone here.”
In addition to the buffet, they had a ribbon-cutting to celebrate a successful first year.
“They deserve this celebration,” said Hargrove. “They’ve come a long way.”
Homestead employees stress the importance of prioritizing their customers’ wants and needs. Hargrove used the example that one of her customers requested vegetable beef soup instead of clam chowder. The following week, they added vegetable beef soup to their menu.
“That’s what’s so nice about this business, you always have a goal or a dream,” Hargrove said. “We’ve learned that you can have what you want to an extent, but you also have to listen to what the customers say. If they want it, you have to provide it.”
When customers eat at Homestead, employees want them to feel comfortable and safe.
“It’s all about the customer and being in a small community, our locals are very important to us,” said Hargrove. “We want it to feel like when you come in, you feel like you’re at home.”
In order to achieve that cozy feeling, many of the decorations and food served are from the White Lake area.
“We wanted to do something where we featured everything local,” said owner Joseph Kruszynski.
Homestead not only makes their customers high priority, they also take pride in the quality of the products they serve. Their cheese is hand sliced, chicken cut and prepped in house, and their homemade bread and cinnamon rolls have become bakery favorites.
“That’s what kind of sets the bar a little bit higher, the quality of product,” said Hargrove. “Everything’s made with love. We truly care about what’s coming out of that kitchen.”
Employees and wait staff enjoy making connections, and building relationships with their customers and the “regulars” who frequent the restaurant.
“I can’t go anywhere without seeing somebody or my regulars, and stopping to chat,” said owner Abigail Eldred. “It’s really kind of neat.”
The staff at Homestead strive to make the restaurant and bakery a comfortable, clean environment for people of all ages and backgrounds.
“Whether it’s one person coming in to check their email, read a book, or a whole family,” said Hargrove. “We want to make it so everyone is welcome. I think we’ve done a pretty successful job.”
Homestead strives to provide quality service and products to community members, and look forward to continuing to build quality relationships with customers and other local businesses to make the community a better place.
“We’re just a little restaurant in a little town looking to make a big impact,” Hargrove said.