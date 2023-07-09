The Summer Theatre Festival at The Playhouse at White Lake offers a musical this season, Honky Tonk Angels. Honky Tonk Angels is directed by Michelle Kiessel with showtimes July 14-15 at 7:30 p.m. and July 15-16 offering reduced rate matinee tickets for the 2 p.m. showing.
Ted Swindley, of Always, Patsy Cline fame, has done it again. When three gutsy gals from different backgrounds take charge of their lives, they decide to follow their honky-tonk dreams all the way to the city of Nashville. Combining 30 classic country tunes—including Stand By Your Man, 9 to 5, Harper Valley PTA, and more—Honky Tonk Angels is a hilarious, foot-stomping good time. “A highly enjoyable revue,” said the Chicago Tribune. Starring local talents Ashley Erdman, Kristi Stariha, and Jessica Pfeil, this is one evening of honky-tonk that patrons will not want to miss. Tickets are $27 for the evening performances, $22 for matinee, showtimes, with $12 student rush tickets at the box office the day of the show. To learn more about live concerts, White Lake Youth Theatre offerings and the Summer Theatre Festival at The Playhouse, join the mailing list at their website or follow them on social media. Tickets are available online, at the box office door one hour prior to shows, and in advance at Whitehall City Hall during weekday business hours. Contact Cindy Beth Davis-Dykema with inquiries about rentals and season passes.