A trifecta is guaranteed at the Book Nook and Java Shop, May 5. Guests at this spring’s First Friday Fan Fun Raiser will have an opportunity to greet the new owners of the shop, chat up local football celebrity Pat Collins and, most importantly, raise money for Hope Scarves.
First Friday Fan Fun Raisers have been a tradition at the Book Nook for more than eight years. Twenty percent of the evening’s proceeds, as well as the celebrity bartender’s tips and free-will donations, are given to the nonprofit agency sponsoring the evening. New owners of the Book Nook, Brooke and Andrew Kuharevicz, intend to keep the monthly tradition that was started by previous owners Bryan Uecker and Mark Murr in collaboration with White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce director Amy VanLoon.
“The mission of the Book Nook and Java Shop is to offer a place for people to gather, surrounded by the arts, music, books, alcohol — all good things,” Andrew Kuharevicz said. "We’re keeping the ship steady as the same Book Nook everybody knows.”
The shop, at 8744 Ferry St. in Montague, already hosted one fundraising event for Ukraine and one for a local environmental action group since the Kuhareviczes took over Jan. 1.
The May 5 event is from 7-9 p.m. and as in years past, follows a Kentucky Derby theme, the day before the famed Derby is run in Louisville, Kentucky. A bourbon-glazed baby back rib dinner is scheduled for 5:30. No reservation is required, but get there early. Mint juleps are the specialty drink of the evening, augmenting a full bar of alcoholic beverages and soft drinks.
Attendees are encouraged to wear bow ties or fancy hats as a nod to traditional derby attire. Prizes will be awarded for best bow tie and best hat. Silent auction prizes ranging from free-range eggs to a gourmet French dinner for four at The Hearthstone Restaurant, and music by Serita’s Black Rose are additional incentives to be among the crowd that’s off to the races May 5.
And anyone who has lived in the White Lake area for any amount of time, will be familiar with the celebrity bartender, Pat Collins. As quarterback of the Montague High School Wildcats, he led his team to the state title game in 1992. Collins came back to coach and teach in Montague, winning the Division 6 state championship three times. One of those wins was with his son Drew as quarterback.
“Hope Scarves started with a simple gesture of kindness that has positively impacted so many people,” Collins said. “I want to be a small part of giving back to something that has given so much to so many.”
Hope Scarves, headquartered in Louisville, was founded by Whitehall native Lara Plewka MacGregor. MacGregor, who received a scarf from a friend of a friend after being diagnosed with breast cancer at age 30, was so touched by that gift, she decided to build upon the kind gesture and created Hope Scarves. The nonprofit agency collects scarves and stories of hope written by people who have experienced cancer. Scarves and stories are sent, for a small minimum donation, to anyone who requests a scarf for a loved one. People in active treatment may request a free scarf. Many people lose their hair while undergoing chemotherapy. Scarves can be used as head coverings, as clothing accessories or as a comforting fabric to hold during chemotherapy sessions. Hope Scarves believes all people undergoing treatment can use the encouragement provided by personal notes from former cancer patients.
To date, Hope Scarves has sent 20,000 scarves to every state in the union and to 27 foreign countries as it continues the mission MacGregor established. The oldest recipient was 97, the youngest, 6 months old. The organization has also raised $2 million for metastatic breast cancer research.
Now MacGregor’s father, Art Plewka, carries on her legacy as he hosts the Derby-themed fundraiser in her memory. MacGregor succumbed to metastatic breast cancer in January 2022.
“Beyond the giving for a great cause, what makes this event such a success is that everyone has so much fun, Plewka said. “That’s a celebration of hope and life that was the heart of Lara’s Hope Scarves’ vision.”