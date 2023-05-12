MONTAGUE — Family, friends and community members gathered at the Book Nook and Java Shop last Friday to raise money for the nonprofit organization Hope Scarves. Hope Scarves was founded in 2012 to support cancer patients and fund clinical research for metastatic breast cancer. The cancer claimed the life of Hope Scarves’ founder, Lara MacGregor, last year, but her father, Art Plewka, continues running Hope Scarves and sharing MacGregor’s story with others.
“Celebrating life, which is what my daughter was all about,” said Plewka. “She lived a full life, right up until the end. By having fun here, we recognize that you have to grab life and live it. This is a good, fun way to support a great nonprofit mission.”
The fundraiser included a silent auction and had a Kentucky Derby theme, celebrating the famed horse race to take place the next day. The event included prizes for the best hats as a nod to the Derby, a meal of bourbon glazed ribs and mint juleps mixed by celebrity bartender Pat Collins, former Montague football star and coach.
Before her passing, MacGregor was featured on Good Morning America and was recognized by L’Oréal Paris in their “Women of Worth” campaign in 2021. Her book “A Hopeful Life: Learning to Hold Fear and Joy in the Same Hand, at the Same Time” was released Dec. 15, 2022. Plewka’s sister Patty Johnson of Waterford has been attending Hope Scarves fundraisers and events since the beginning.
“It was just so empowering to see her in action and to see Art keep creating the support that she did, under the circumstances and courage of living with the disease,” said Johnson. “For me, it became even more important and more powerful to support her when she was living with the disease that she knew was going to kill her, and yet (she) lived her life so fully and I think she encouraged me, inspired me to live my life better through what she was doing.”
Many of the attendees included family and friends of MacGregor, who continue to support Hope Scarves and MacGregor’s legacy.
“For a lot of people who followed her, her story in her life and our message, it was so important to come to these events and see it grow and flourish,” Johnson said.
Plewka continues to organize events and fundraisers for Hope Scarves, and does speeches about MacGregor’s life in the hope of inspiring others.
“I think now it’s important to come to these things to keep the legacy alive and keep Hope Scarves going,” Johnson said.