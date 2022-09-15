Rows of cars and horse trailers lined up against a blue Saturday sky Sept. 10, the day of the First Annual Horses for Harbor Hospice fundraiser event. Friends, families, and equestrians with their horses rallied to contribute to the overall objective of Horses for Harbor Hospice. The mission of the event was to raise awareness and funds for the Harbor Hospice Foundation, and to support the Bob and Merle Scolnik Healing Center’s compassionate and life-changing grief support programs and services.
The event took place at the Hall Road Staging Area from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., where volunteers helped equestrians and community members locate different stations and when activities would occur throughout the day. At the volunteer tent, helpers would guide equestrians and their horses to the open field where the trailers could park. Along dirt and grass paths to the sides of the lush and matted pasture, stood stomping, neighing horses in colors of onyx, chocolates, and milky whites. Owners of these horses prepared for the activities set for the morning and afternoon: Trail riding, Clydesdale hayrides provided by the Town’s End Clydesdales and Carriage, raffles, a picnic lunch, silent auction with donations, and neatly wrapped and stuffed baskets from various Fruitport and Muskegon businesses along with donations from equestrian friends and families.
The Harbor Hospice for Horses event was organized by Melissa DeWitt, who felt a personal connection between horses and Harbor Hospice. Through DeWitt’s personal loss, horses have been a significant part of her healing journey. By setting up this fundraising event, DeWitt’s goal was to share that healing power she felt with the community.
“It was a fun and unique experience, blending the love of horses with a healing touch,” said DeWitt.
The event had a large turnout which raised $6,500.
“The support and generosity of the Equine Community of West Michigan was amazing. Horses for Hospice was a perfect way to enjoy riding for a good cause,” stated DeWitt.
These funds are donated to the Scolnik Healing Center, which specializes in individual, family, and group support when struggling with the loss of a loved one.
For more information about Harbor Hospice, visit www.harborhospicemi.org, call 231-728-3442 or email info@HarborHospiceMI.org. For future event information, follow Harbor Hospice on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HarborHospiceMI.