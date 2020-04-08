The Michigan House of Representatives and Senate, by voice vote on Tuesday, April 7, approved extending through April 30, 2020 the state of emergency and state of disaster declared by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.
Whitmer's declarations and most of the executive orders she has issued under their authority cite two state statutes that authorize a governor to assume emergency powers, Public Act 390 of 1976 and Public Act 302 of 1945. The first of these limits emergency declarations to 28 days, with legislative approval required for an extension. The 1945 law does not have a time limit. This resolution would grant an extension of the governor's authority under the 1976 law.
An amendment offered by Sen. Jim Ananich (D) to extend the states of emergency and disaster declared under authority of PA 390 of 1976 until June 16, as requested by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, failed by voice vote in the Senate.
With the statewide business lockdown and social distancing required by executive orders issued under these emergency powers, only a few of the 24 Senators and 78 Representatives who were present were allowed at a time into the chamber to vote.
State Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores, supported the measure to continue the state of emergency and the governor’s emergency powers through April 30 – a period, he said, could later be extended if circumstances surrounding the coronavirus outbreak persist.
“The health and well-being of West Michigan families and residents across the state will always be my top priority, which is why I supported to extend the state of emergency an additional three weeks,” VanWoerkom said. “Here in Michigan, we’ve seen firsthand the magnitude of the coronavirus outbreak. That is why it is crucial we take a practical and measured approach in responding to it. This is a rapidly evolving situation that constitutes an extension of the emergency, but we cannot accurately predict a state of emergency well into the middle of June as the governor has proposed. Evaluating the outbreak a few weeks at a time will allow for much-needed flexibility and help maximize our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan.”
“I remain concerned and frustrated by the lack of data and information provided by the administration. As elected officials in an equal branch of government who need to make important policy decisions, including approving an extension of the state of emergency, we must have access to critical data on positive and negative tests, hospitalizations, length of stay, capacity and prior health conditions of COVID-19 patients. Our decisions have consequences – especially under the circumstances we find ourselves in today. The people of Michigan deserve the peace of mind knowing their elected officials are governing on facts and not predictions.”
In addition to the state of emergency extension, VanWoerkom said the governor and her administration must do more to help workers and families struggling during mandated business closings and ‘stay home’ orders, such as fixing the state’s broken unemployment filing system and revising emergency rules so businesses that can operate safely within social distancing guidelines are allowed to reopen.