Howmet Aerospace launched April 1 as a leader in advanced engineered solutions after the separation of Arconic Inc. into two stand-alone companies – Howmet Aerospace Inc. and Arconic Corporation.
Howmet Aerospace will start trading today on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "HWM.”
Howmet Aerospace has six facilities located in Whitehall.
In 2019, the businesses comprising Howmet Aerospace generated more than $7 billion in revenue, up five percent from the prior year, with more than 70 percent of Howmet’s revenue derived from the aerospace market.
The new company will be led by co-chief executive officers John C. Plant, who will also serve as executive chairman of the Board, and Tolga Oal, who previously served as president of Arconic Engineered Structures.
More about Howmet Aerospace and the leadership team can be found at https://www.howmet.com/.
Howmet has been a trusted brand for over 90 years. Today, Howmet Aerospace has the technological capabilities to support the innovation and growth of next-generation aerospace programs. Composed of engine products, fastening systems, engineered structures and forged wheels businesses, Howmet Aerospace is transforming the next phase of more fuel-efficient, quieter aerospace engines and sustainable ground transportation.
“Howmet Aerospace, an iconic and storied brand in the aerospace industry, today launches as a stand-alone company,” said Plant. “With strong market positions, differentiated technology and collaborative relationships across our customer base, the company is well-positioned to benefit from a strong and growing aerospace market.”
Plant continued, “Today is the culmination of a year of focus and hard work by our team to establish a strong and competitive company. We will build on that work and continue to serve our customers with precision-engineered and highly innovative products.”
Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,300 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft to operate with a lower carbon footprint.
In 2019, the businesses of Howmet Aerospace reported annual revenue of over $7 billion. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow @howmet: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.