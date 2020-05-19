Devastating cuts to student programming, transportation and the extracurricular activities that complete the K-12 experience will be necessary if state and federal governments do not mitigate the revenue losses foreshadowed in today’s state budget projections, West Michigan school leaders said today.
The 41 superintendents of schools within the West Michigan Talent Triangle (WMTT) in Muskegon, Ottawa, and Kent counties today called upon legislators, Gov. Whitmer and their congressional delegation to hold schools harmless for the remainder of this year and next if they are to safely reopen in the fall.
Their concerns were expressed in the wake of reports by economists at the Michigan Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference indicating revenues collected for the Michigan School Aid Fund (SAF) would fall $1.3 billion short of previous projections. With the small balance currently remaining in that fund, the cuts to schools could amount to $700 per pupil.
“In the wake of this crisis, we were asked to maintain staffing levels and, later, to develop distance learning plans to continue the education of each student,” said Rockford Superintendent Mike Shibler, a member of the West Michigan Talent Triangle legislative committee and the longest-serving superintendent in West Michigan.
“With extraordinary effort by our staff, and the staffs of schools statewide, we met the challenge and provided each student with the opportunity to continue learning. Now, with less than a month remaining in our school year and just three months before the start of the next school year, there is no way we can cut our budgets by the amount indicated in state budget projections without massive staff layoffs and the elimination of essential programming in the future.”
The work of schools has continued, superintendents say, and their teams have done a remarkable job of meeting the immediate demand. Looking ahead to next year, more resources, not fewer, will be necessary if social distancing and other safety measures are required to ensure the safety of students and staff.
WMTT superintendents also called upon their congressmen and Sens. Peters and Stabenow to provide federal assistance to schools and states as the federal government did in the wake of the great recession to ensure continued operations.
Michigan schools received $1.6 billion directly during that time and the state received another $3 billion to avoid disastrous cuts. These same investments will be required today if services are to continue and students are to receive the education they deserve. Cares Act funding falls dramatically short of the need, Shibler said.