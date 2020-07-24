Washington, D.C. – Today, Congressman Bill Huizenga released the following statement after the Office of the United States Trade Representative, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the United States Department of Commerce announced they will hold virtual hearings next month to discuss foreign trade policies that may be harming American growers of seasonal and perishable produce. Originally these hearing were scheduled to take place in Georgia and Florida.
Beginning in January, Congressman Huizenga has continually pressed USDA and the other agencies to open these hearings to Michigan producers including asparagus, blueberry, and cherry growers. Michigan farmers and growers will now have the opportunity to participate in these hearings in August.
“These hearings provide an important opportunity for West Michigan farmers, growers, and producers to share their story,” said Congressman Bill Huizenga. “I will continue to work with our agricultural community and fight for West Michigan farmers against the unsavory trade practices being used by foreign nations to undercut our local growers. I encourage all of our asparagus, blueberry, and cherry growers to seize this opportunity and tell Washington directly how unfair trade negatively impacts our local economy.”
The virtual hearings are scheduled for the following dates:
(1) August 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
(2) August 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EDT