Congressman Bill Huizenga, Second District, announced that Todd Whiteman has officially joined his staff as District Director.
Prior to joining the Congressman’s office, Whiteman served as the executive director of the Disability Network Lakeshore for the past eight and a half years. Additionally, he served two terms as a member of the Holland City Council from 2009-2017 and was an active member on several area boards, including: the West Michigan Airport Authority, City of Holland Board of Appeals, and the City of Holland Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.
“Todd brings a unique combination of business experience as well as public and non-profit service to our team,” said Congressman Bill Huizenga. “Todd’s experience and energy will enhance my ability to represent and serve constituents across the Second District.”
“I’m excited about the opportunity to continue to serve West Michigan as a part of Congressman Huizenga’s team,” said Todd Whiteman. “Whether it is assisting veterans, working with farmers and manufacturers, or building relationships with non-profit organizations to better serve our community, I look forward to working to ensure every resident in West Michigan can thrive and achieve their full potential.”
Whiteman, a graduate of Indiana Wesleyan University, holds degrees in Economics and Management. He and his wife Lisa have been married for 24 years, have four children, and have resided in Holland for the past 20 years.